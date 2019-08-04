‘The agitation against Adoor arises from misunderstanding’ says Nedumudi Venu

Senior Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu said that the agitation against Malayalam filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan arose from a misunderstanding. Adoor protested against lynching by chanting God Rama’s name and not against chanting ‘Jai Sriram’. He said this an interview given to a TV channel.

But at the same time, he criticized Adoor.s statement about the National film awards. He said that Adoor’s statement that national awards must be ended. If Adoor has no belief in the jury he must not send his film for awards. All political parties are intolerant towards criticism, he added.

Earlier a BJP leader has come criticizing Adoor after he signed a letter to Prime Minister against lynchings.