“Thinking of Leaving Politics” Check Out What H.D Kumaraswamy Said

After a three-week-long drama, the coalition government led by HD Kumaraswamy had collapsed last month after losing trust vote in the assembly. A disappointed HD Kumaraswamy, former Karnataka Chief Minister, said he is thinking of quitting politics and felt that the politics today is not for good people.

“I am someone who wants to step aside from all this. It was by accident that I became the Chief Minister and it is by accident that I became a politician. I was given two chances by god to be the Chief Minister twice. And I have been satisfied that I did not do anything to please others. I have taken a step back” Kumaraswamy was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He said that the current politics is the one of caste and vengeance and that he is fed up with it.