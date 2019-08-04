Latest NewsIndia

US woman furious after rapist gets bail in India: Says fight is on in a video

Aug 4, 2019, 01:16 pm IST
A US woman is furious and is irritated as the man who raped her in India gets bail. She has posted a Facebook video criticizing the Indian judicial system and said that the fight is on.

The incident took place in Delhi on 2013 June. Rajeev Panwar, the nephew of former Delhi mayor Jayashree Panwar has broken into her apartment and tried to rape her while she was sleeping with her husband. She left India after the incident and later came to testify the case.

After a long legal battle, the accused was sentenced 7 years prison and five lakh fine on this February by a Delhi court. But the Delhi High Court has granted him bail. The Delhi High Court observed that the accused has paid the fine and it will take time to consider the appeal.

The US woman has posted a video on Facebook on July 30 in which she has expressed her protest. The video was shot in front of the Indian Consulate in San Francisco.

