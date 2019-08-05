Actress Rakhi Sawant ties the knot with NRI fan from UK : See Pics

Actress Rakhi Sawant on Sunday confirmed she has tied the knot with UK based businessman Ritesh.Sawant said, “I love him. I have married my fan. A fan who loved me truly.”

In July, rumours of Rakhi Sawant’s secret wedding in a hotel room had gained legitimacy after the celebrity had posted photos of herself dressed in a beautiful bridal gown. However, when contacted, Rakhi Sawant rubbished the rumours, claiming that the pictures were from a certain bridal photoshoot.

Spilling more details about the secret hotel wedding, Rakhi said that her husband is a man by the name of Ritesh and he is a NRI living in the UK. “It’s a fab story. He was my fan. He whatsapped me. Messaging and then talking to him, we became friends with the passage of time. This happened about a year-and-half back,” she added. After which, Ritesh asked her if she’d like to marry one of his friends. Rakhi declined the offer, only to later realise that she was falling in love with Ritesh.