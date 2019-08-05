Another Major Leader Supports Scrapping Article 370

Home Minister Amit Shah has announced in Rajya Sabha that the government has decided to repeal Article 370 of the Constitution which grants special status to J&K. “Jammu and Kashmir will be a union territory with legislature and Ladakh will be union territory without a legislature”, announced the Home Minister.

Many parties have openly taken a stand in favour of the decision and Chandrababu Naidu, leader of Telugu Desam Party voiced his support for the decision.

Telugu Desam Party supports the Union Govt as it seeks to repeal Article 370. I pray for the peace and prosperity of the people of J&K,” he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal too had voiced his support for Central Government’s move.