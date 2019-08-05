Latest NewsNEWS

Author Chetan Bhagat congratulates by Modi Govt for this reason

Aug 5, 2019, 08:03 pm IST
Less than a minute

Author Chetan Bhagat on Monday tweeted that the scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir is the “boldest” decision of PM Narendra Modi’s government so far. “Even more than DeMo (demonetisation), GST,” he added. “Pre planning safety measures deserves special mention. As does keeping instigators of violence in house arrest,” Chetan Bhagat added.

