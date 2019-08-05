“BJP has murdered the constitution” Congress Leader Ghulam Nabi Azad Upset With Scrapping of Article 370

Home Minister Amit Shah has announced in Rajya Sabha that the government has decided to repeal Article 370 of the Constitution which grants special status to J&K. “Jammu and Kashmir will be a union territory with legislature and Ladakh will be union territory without a legislature”, announced the Home Minister.

The parliament was divided on its opinion about the bill. Many parties have openly taken a stand in favour of the decision while Congress leader and leader of opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad opposed the move. He said that BJP has murdered the Constitution with their decision to remove Article 370.