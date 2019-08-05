Brazil Gang Leader dresses up as his daughter to escape from prison

Clauvino Da Silva, a 42 year old man convicted for drug trafficking, was caught trying to escape dressed up as his 19- year old daughter who came to visit him. He was wearing a silicon mask, pink t-shirt and a long black wig. Officials said that him acting nervous when trying to leave the prison is what made them suspicious and when they questioned him, the plans of a bizarre escape was unfolded.

His plan was to escape and apparently leave his daughter in prison. Police are looking into the teenager’s possible role as an accomplice in Saturday’s failed escape from Gericino prison. Da Silva was part of the Red Command, one of the most powerful gangs in Brazil that controlled drug trafficking in a large part of Rio de janeiro.