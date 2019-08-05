“Darkest day in Indian democracy”,says Mehbooba Mufti on move to revoke Article 370

Home Minister Amit Shah in the Rajya Sabha on Monday announced that Article 370- which grants autonomy to the state of Jammu and Kashmir-has been scrapped.As soon as the announcement was made, there was a huge uproar in the house with the opposition parties denouncing the move.

Kashmir’s political leader People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti was amongst the first to react to the news.

She took to twitter to say that this day marks “the darkest day of democracy”. She said the decision is a “unilateral decision”

Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy. Decision of J&K leadership to reject 2 nation theory in 1947 & align with India has backfired. Unilateral decision of GOI to scrap Article 370 is illegal & unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in J&K.