Explosion at National Cancer Institute :17 killed,several injured

At least 17 people were killed and 32 others injured in an explosion involving several vehicles in front of the National Cancer Institute in Cairo, an Egyptian Minister has confirmed.

Health Minister Hala Zayed said at a press conference on Sunday night that among the injured, five remain in critical condition and that at least 54 people have been transferred from the cancer institute to other medical centres in the area, reports Efe news.

Zayed did not mention the cause of the explosion on Sunday evening, though she noted that it took place in front of the hospital and not inside, as was initially reported. According to the state news agency MENA, the explosion occurred when a vehicle speeding wrong way down the street collided with other cars, causing a fire that affected part of the hospital.