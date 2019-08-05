Fight between two groups of priests stalls temple festival for 7 years

A section of people from Mulaiyur and three other neighbouring hamlets in Natham Taluk, submitted a plea to the District Collector, M. Vijaya Lakshmi, here on Monday, seeking her intervention in conducting the local temple festival. The people alleged that due to the fight between two groups of priests over the right to perform rituals and honours at the temple, the temple festival has been stalled for the past seven years.

“Both the groups had filed cases in the court and after years of conducting the cases, no solution was arrived at. Following a court order, a peace committee meeting was also held few months ago in the presence of Natham Tahsildar, police inspector, BDO and other officials. The two groups were summoned but they refused to accept any solution,” said the people.