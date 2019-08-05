Goa govt to discourage the use of TikTok and PUBG and the steps will shock you

The Goa government has taken many steps to discourage the use of interactive applications such as Tik Tok and the online game PUGB among the students,

The Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has asserted the same to the Goa legislative Assembly on Monday.

The circular says that awareness needs to be created among parents and guardians about the social media apps in the interest of safety and security of students.

“…awareness needs to be created among the parents, guardians and the children in not to download or use Tik Tok app and PUBG game. The app and the game create the issue of safety and security of children in the state of Goa,” the circular reads, adding that preventive measures may be of “great help in saving lives”.