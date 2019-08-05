Govt imposes Section144 in Kashmir , Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti put under house arrest

Amid the speculations of Article 370 being scrapped from Jammu and Kashmir, the government in a midnight move on Sunday placed several mainstream politicians, including former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, under house arrest. With Internet services snapped and local cable TV shut down, there is a strong buzz in the Valley that the Centre may be tinkering with special status of Kashmir.

The latest developments have come in the backdrop of a massive troops build-up and an unprecedented advisory asking tourists and Hindu pilgrims to leave the state “as soon as possible”. While the central government remains tight-lipped about what is going to happen in Kashmir, we are keeping a track on all the developments taking place in the Valley.