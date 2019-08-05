‘Govt Wants to Make Muslims Second Class Citizens’ Mehbooba Mufti Plays the Communal Card Again as Article 370 is Removed

Home Minister Amit Shah announced on parliament this morning that Article 370 which confers special rights on parliament will be removed. It has also been decided that Jammu and Kashmir will “reorganised,” with the state being divided into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir on the one hand and Ladakh on the other. PDP leader and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir has resorted to familiar communal games, following the announcement on Parliament.

In a series of tweets, Mufti said that GOI wants to change the demography of the only Muslim majority state in India, disempower Muslims to the extent where they become second class citizens in their own state.

GOIs intention is clear & sinister. They want to change demography of the only muslim majority state in India , disempower Muslims to the extent where they become second class citizens in their own state. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 5, 2019

In yet another tweet she said that today is the darkest day in the history of Indian democracy.

Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy. Decision of J&K leadership to reject 2 nation theory in 1947 & align with India has backfired. Unilateral decision of GOI to scrap Article 370 is illegal & unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in J&K.

Hope those who accused us of rumour mongering realise that our fears weren’t misplaced. Leaders under house arrest, broadband services suspended & section 144 enforced isn’t normal by any standard. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 4, 2019

People like us who placed faith in Parliament, the temple of democracy have been deceived. Those elements in J&K who rejected the ?? constitution & sought resolution under the UN have been vindicated. This will exacerbate the alienation Kashmiris feel. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 5, 2019

Already under house arrest & not allowed to have visitors either. Not sure how long I’ll be able to communicate. Is this the India we acceded to? — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 5, 2019

The way some sections of media & civil society are celebrating these developments with glee is disgusting & disconcerting. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 5, 2019