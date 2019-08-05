Heavy Rain : Govt declares holiday for Schools and Colleges

The Maharashtra government declared holiday for all private and public schools and colleges in Mumbai on Monday. The state government and the BMC also informed that private and essential services will remain open.
Making the announcement in public interest, CMO Maharashtra took to Twitter and wrote, “Due to the IMD warning for tomorrow, holiday declared for schools & colleges in Mumbai & MMR, Palghar, Thane, Raigad districts.”
Due to the IMD warning for tomorrow, holiday declared for schools & colleges in Mumbai & MMR, Palghar, Thane, Raigad districts.#MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates #MumbaiRains
— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) August 4, 2019
