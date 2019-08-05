Is Prabas to marry this girl after the release of Saaho ?

Prabhas is one among the most acclaimed the actors in the Southern Film Industry. Not only that he is the one of the most eligible bachelors of India too. Prabhas is currently busy promoting his next, Saaho opposite, Shraddha Kapoor.

There has been reports that in the film town that the ‘Baahubali actor might get married after the release of ‘Saaho’.

After the film’s release the enigma actor is about to marry US-based businessman’s daughter

The date of the wedding is not confirmed as he is busy with this upcoming film.

She also said that she is very excited about her brother’s wedding as they are eagerly waiting for it to happen. Meanwhile, as per earlier reports, Prabhas was dating his ‘Baahubali’ co-star Anushka Shetty. However, the duo never confirmed their alleged relationship.