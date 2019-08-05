Kashmir Issue : Government directs all states to be on alert

Central Government on Monday asked all states to be on alert following an impending important decision related to Jammu and Kashmir.Sources said it has issued advisories to states and union territories to remain alert to ensure that the law and order situation remains peaceful, ahead of the crucial Cabinet meeting.

The meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is underway. The meeting of the full Cabinet will follow this.Earlier in the day, Law Minister Ravishankar Prasad met Home Minister Amit Shah. Later, Shah also met the Prime Minister ahead of the CCS and Cabinet.