Maruthi Suzuki to dominate the market with this new “S-Presso”; Will rival the Renault Kwid

The new reports have asserted that the enigma four wheeler manufacturer is trying to bring the dominance back in the market with the introduction of new hatchback incarnation S-Presso. The new incarnation is derived from the Future S concept. Future S has been unveiled at the 2018 Auto Expo.

The company has asserted they are looking forward for a launch by the October this year.

From leaked images, the S-Presso looks more like a beefed up Alto on stilts.

While the test mule was heavily camouflaged, we know that the S-Presso will feature a tall seating position and higher ground clearance. The interiors too will take cues from the concept and will feature a digital speedometer and a centrally mounted infotainment system with a new circular design

The engine is powered by the 1.0-litre petrol motor from the Alto K10, will be providing best torque and the specifications are yet to be published.