Pakistan issues alert for villagers amid rising tensions with India

Pakistan asked villagers along the heavily militarised de facto Kashmir border to remain alert as tensions rose with India. The advisory came after Pakistani officials evacuated more than 50 Chinese nationals working on a dam being constructed in Pakistani Kashmir along the confluence of the Neelum and Jhelum rivers. Authorities moved the workers last Tuesday after the firing killed four civilians — including a four-year-old boy — and critically injured 11 others, authorities said.

Pakistan on Sunday accused India of using cluster bombs against civilians in the same area, in Noseri sector. Both countries control parts of the disputed Himalayan region. Authorities later asked the villagers through social media and WhatsApp messages to remain alert and not to approach any suspicious object as the “enemy was using toy bombs, mortar shells and artillery.”