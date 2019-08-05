Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s house available on rent for weddings : See Pics

Pak PM Imran Khan who had pledged to convert the lavish PM House into an educational institution has failed to keep his promise. It turns out that the residence was used to host a wedding celebration in which the PM himself was present.
According to local media reports, a brigadier held his daughter’s wedding at the residence and the image of the wedding invitation card was shared on Twitter after which it went viral.
The wedding card mentions the venue as the Prime Minister House and in the wedding pictures the PM can be seen sitting on the stage with the bride and the groom apart from other members of the family.
Many Pakistanis responded angrily to the viral photographs and PM’s presence at the wedding venue asking whether he was really serious about turning the official residence into a university as promised in his election manifesto or a wedding hall.
PM house used as wedding avenue by Army Brigadier? pic.twitter.com/n6TxtfR7ns
— pkpolitics (@pkpolitics) August 3, 2019
Imran khan failed to make PM House into a library but now PM house is bring used as wedding avenue by Brigadier Cheema. IK and all other Madinah Ki Riyasat group attended wedding which has cost 9 million Rupees paid by the suffering public. Welcome to Naya Pakistan pic.twitter.com/7gfG7FtU7s
— Sidrah Memon (@SidrahMemon1) August 3, 2019
Post Your Comments