West Indies bowler Sheldon Cottrell gives signature salute after Virat Kohli’s wicket :Watch Video

India have won the 2nd T20I against West Indies at Fort Lauderhill in Florida, USA by 22 runs on DLS method. Chasing 168 for victory, West Indies were 98/4, with 70 needed off 27 balls to win, when the umpires took the players off due to an impending threat of thundershowers and lightning.

India posted 167/5 in 20 overs after winning the toss and electing to bat first in Sunday’s match. After Rohit Sharma (67) blasted off the Indian innings, Shikhar Dhawan (23) was bowled by Keemo Paul. Virat Kohli (28) took over after Rohit Sharma’s dismissal as India moved towards putting up a big total.

India captain Virat Kohli was clean bowled! But, that was not it, the way his middle-stump went cartwheeling was a sight to savour for any West Indian or anyone who loves fast bowling. It was full and was angling back into Kohli from Cottrell, the Indian skipper went for that bottom hand whip to the on-side, missed it totally. It went through his defence and uprooted the middle stump. What a sight for Cottrell and yes, that trademark Cottrell salute is back too.