Why is Kanye West building these mysterious domes?

Kanye West has now officially entered the real estate business. He has been busy building domes are nearly 50 feet high, and are built on the 300 acres of land that Kanye bought years ago. Kanye had revealed on many previous occasions that he wanted to become on of the biggest real estate developers of all time and that he was going to develop cities.

These done like structures are prototypes for homes, and Kanye wants to break down the barriers between the rich , the poor and the middle class , providing everyone with the same living environment. He hopes to create a housing community by the end of this year, With construction crews working hard at the location for weeks. These domes are inspired by Star Wars architecture, specifically Luke Skywalker’s childhood home.