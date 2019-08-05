Will there be a Harthal by CPI(M)? K Surendran Takes a Dig at the Left on Kashmir Issue

Home Minister Amit Shah has proposed to remove Article 370 that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The government has also decided to bifurcate the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. The opposition has been divided in its opinion about the bill, as there are voices heard for and against the move.

Left leaders of Kerala has so far taken a stand against the central government’s move to scrap Article 370. DYFI, the Left’s youth organization conducted a march in Kottayam and Malappuram districts of Kerala, against Central Government’s move.

BJP leader K Surendran has now taken a dig at the Left asking if they are going to conduct a Harthal on Kashmir issue tomorrow.

“Will there be a Harthal from CPI(M) tomorrow? I am asking this since this is a party that conducted Hartal in the name of Saddam Hussain. You might try to regain the votes you lost in parliament election. But you might end up losing the remaining votes too. Since your leaders are intelligent, anything can be expected” he wrote on Facebook.

