CinemaLatest NewscelebritiesNEWSEntertainment

You wont be able to handle this pictures from Malika Arora . See here

Aug 5, 2019, 08:33 pm IST
Less than a minute

TV personality Malaika Arora has shared a couple of new pictures on Instagram, showcasing the two avatars she’s best known for – the beach look and the gym look. Malaika shared the pictures on Instagram recently.

The first one seems to be a throwback to her recent Maldives vacation, and it shows her wearing a swimsuit, with her feet in the pool. Behind her is the infinite blue sky, and the ocean. She captioned the picture, “Find ur happy place n cherish it,” and added as a hashtag, “Malaika’s Monday motivation.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#malaikasmondaymotivation ….. find ur happy place n cherish it ….

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close