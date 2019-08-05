You wont be able to handle this pictures from Malika Arora . See here

TV personality Malaika Arora has shared a couple of new pictures on Instagram, showcasing the two avatars she’s best known for – the beach look and the gym look. Malaika shared the pictures on Instagram recently.

The first one seems to be a throwback to her recent Maldives vacation, and it shows her wearing a swimsuit, with her feet in the pool. Behind her is the infinite blue sky, and the ocean. She captioned the picture, “Find ur happy place n cherish it,” and added as a hashtag, “Malaika’s Monday motivation.”