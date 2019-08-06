Actor Saravanan evicted from Bigg Boss show over molestation controversy

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 recently became the subject of controversy after a house inmate Saravanan revealed on the show that he used to touch women inappropriately while travelling on a bus during his college days, a statement that ridiculed the serious issue of sexual abuse. His remark faced severe backlash from Twitterati for obvious reasons.

Not it has been learnt that Saravanan has been evicted from the house. Popular entertainment industry tracker, Ramesh Bala, took to his Twitter account to announce the major development in the controversy.

While addressing a tussle involving contestants Meera Mithun and Cheran during the show, host Kamal Haasan discussed the difficulties of travelling in a busy bus. “To travel on a busy bus is a big hassle. While there are people who are rushing to reach office on time, there are those who get in just to touch women inappropriately,” Haasan said during the episode that aired on Saturday night.Saravanan, meanwhile, interrupted Haasan and said, “I have done it.”

Hassan who plays host in the show however assumed that Saravanan meant that he used to beat up perpetrators but but on the contrary he cleared he was one of them. Saravanan admitted without guilt that he used to take bus rides to molest and grope women.

“It was long back, when I was in college,” Saravanan justified while Haasan laughed over the matter.

However, after he was severely criticised for his wrong deeds, Saravan tried to correct it by saying he was setting a mere example. “No one should commit the same mistake I did. If you do that there is punishment for sure. I raised my hand when Kamal (Haasan) sir asked the question only to reiterate that no one should do that,” he said to lighten the situation.