Actress shares breastfeeding photo in social media

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia shared a different photo on social media recently. The actress has shared a breastfeeding photo of her on her Instagram account. She did this in honor of ‘World breastfeeding week’.

The actress gave birth to a baby girl last November. She shared the photo with an empowering note also.

” it’s been 8 months since I embarked on this rollercoaster and there is no better time than now to talk about how truly grateful I am for all the joy that our little one has brought into our lives…motherhood like all else hasn’t been easy… the sleepless nights, the feeling like a food source ,the blues are all a part of this wonderful package. Its amazing how the mommy brain can do so many things at the same time and works on autopilot …like resting the baby’s head jus right , knowing when she is done with her feed and of course becoming the burping expert of the world . I breastfed ? Mehr exclusively for 6 months and still continue to do so … It truly made me realise the value of a wonderful support system that I have and sometimes the lack of it and also the lack of facilities . Like once I was on a plane and had to feed her , and I literally had to take her to the washroom and was only hoping that the seat belt sign does not come on before she is done …of course I came out n apologised for using the washroom for so long… now here’s the real deal … ..”, she wrote.