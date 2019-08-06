Article 370 Scrapped: Here is How Advocate Jayasankar Responded

Yesterday, Home Minister Amit Shah had announced in Rajya Sabha that the government has decided to repeal Article 370 of the Constitution which grants special status to J&K. “Jammu and Kashmir will be a union territory with the legislature and Ladakh will’ be union territory without a legislature”, announced the Home Minister.
Kashmir has been kept under tight vigil so far and there are no reports of any mishap yet. Well known political analyst Advocate Jayasankar weighed in on the issue and said that a good share of citizens of Kashmir has their allegiance towards Pakistan.
“Many Citizens of Kashmir doesn’t have allegiance towards India government, neither do they feel they should continue in India. They are not like Keralites, Kannadigas or Tamilians. We all have the feeling that we are Indians and we want to continue in India. Kashmir is still a disputed a land and many there feels the union with India was a forced move on them. A good share of people have their allegiance towards Pakistan” said Jayasankar while talking to an online media Smart Prix.
