Bollywood to make a bio-pic on National Security Advisor Ajit Doval: Details inside

We can watch the life of Ajit Doval, the National Security Advisor on silver-screen soon. After the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a bio-pic on Ajit Dowal is getting ready in Bollywood.

National award-winning Neeraj Pandey, the renowned filmmaker who has earlier helmed films like ‘A Wednesday, Rustom, M.S.Dhoni, Toilet Ek Permkadha, and Baby’ will direct the film. It is reported that national award winner Akshay Kumar will portray the role of Dowal.

The other details are not revealed by the makers of the film. It is also reported that Neeraj Pandey and Akshay will make a film ‘Crack’ before the biopic.

Ajit Dowal, the Kerala cadre IPS officer has been active in anti-insurgency operations in Manipur, and Punjab. He was the chief of IB. He also worked as a mediator when an Air India flight was hijacked to Kandahar. He is on the position of National l Security advisor from 2014.