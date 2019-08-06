Chadrayaan 2: India’s Moon mission completes orbital maneuver successfully

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) informed that Chandrayaan-2, the prestigious Moon mission has today successfully completed its fifth and last earth-bound maneuver.

Chandrayaan 2, which was revolving the Earth at an orbit of 277X 89472 kilometer was moved to 276X142975 kilometer. This maneuver was undertaken at 3.04 pm. And it was done using the onboard propulsion system for a duration of 1041 seconds.

#ISRO

First set of beautiful images of the Earth captured by #Chandrayaan2 #VikramLander

Earth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:28 UT pic.twitter.com/pLIgHHfg8I — ISRO (@isro) August 4, 2019

The next maneuver will be the ‘Trans-Lunar Insertion’ and is scheduled to be performed on August 14.

#ISRO

Earth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:37 UT pic.twitter.com/8N7c8CROjy — ISRO (@isro) August 4, 2019

The Chandrayaan 2 will reach Moon on September 7. The lander and rover will stay on the Moons’ surface for 14 days and Orbitor will revolve around the moon for a period of one year.