Latest NewsTechnology

Chadrayaan 2: India’s Moon mission completes orbital maneuver successfully

Aug 6, 2019, 08:38 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) informed that Chandrayaan-2, the prestigious Moon mission has today successfully completed its fifth and last earth-bound maneuver.

Chandrayaan 2, which was revolving the Earth at an orbit of 277X 89472 kilometer was moved to 276X142975 kilometer. This maneuver was undertaken at 3.04 pm. And it was done using the onboard propulsion system for a duration of 1041 seconds.

The next maneuver will be the ‘Trans-Lunar Insertion’ and is scheduled to be performed on August 14.

The Chandrayaan 2 will reach Moon on September 7. The lander and rover will stay on the Moons’ surface for 14 days and Orbitor will revolve around the moon for a period of one year.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close