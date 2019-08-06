Commodity Market: Gold, silver prices slip down

In the commodity market, the price of precious metals gold and silver has slipped down.

In the global market, the price of spot gold was trading at a lower price of $1462.50 per ounce. In New Delhi, the price of gold of 99.9% and 99.5% has declined by Rs.163 to reach Rs.36,807 and Rs.36,635 per 10 gram. The price of sovereign gold remains firm at Rs.27,600 per 8 gram.

In the global market, the price of silver declined and was trading at $.16.43 per ounce. Ind India, the price of silver slipped by Rs.80 to Rs.43,020 per kilo. The weekly based delivery of silver declined by Rs.112 to reach Rs.42,291 per kilo.

The price of silver coins remained firm at Rs.85,000 for buying and Rs.86,000 for selling of 100 pieces.