HD Kumaraswamy Says He Worked Like a Slave of Congress

After a three-week-long drama, the coalition government led by HD Kumaraswamy had collapsed last month after losing trust vote in the assembly. A disappointed HD Kumaraswamy, former Karnataka Chief Minister, had already said that he is contemplating about quitting politics and felt that the politics today is not for good people. On Tuesday, Kumaraswamy lamented the fact that MLAs were blaming him for the failure of the coalition government.

“I had given full freedom to all the MLAs, and even Corporation Chairmen, why they are blaming me I don’t know. For the last 14 months, I worked like a slave for these MLAs and our coalition partners (Congress),” said Kumaraswamy(as quoted by ANI)

He added that he is happy now that he vacated the office as Chief Minister and is upset that nobody paid any appreciation for his work.