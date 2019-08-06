Heavy Rain : Schools and Colleges to remain closed Today

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team on Monday rescued more than 150 people, including three pregnant women, in Old Sangvi area of Pune district. At least 4,000 people have been evacuated from the district till now.

According to reports, around 1,00,000 cusecs of water was released from dams in the district on August 4. Due to this, water-logging was reported in various residential societies in low-lying areas of Pune. More than 600 families were shifted to safe locations.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the flood-like situation in the district, school and colleges will remain closed on Tuesday. District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said that the situation remained critical, and the decision to extend the holiday for educational institutions was taken for the safety of students.