Here’s the list of political parties supporting,opposing Modi govt on revoking Article 370

Narendra Modi Govt’s decision to abolish Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday evoked mixed reactions from political parties across the country. While some hailed the move as “long overdue” since Independence, others felt it would worsen the prevailing situation in the Himalayan state bordering Pakistan and is against the very essence of the Constitution.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) managed to gain support from most of its allies except Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United (JDU). Non-aligned parties which extended their supports to the Centre in scrapping Article 370, include Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Telugu Desam Party (TDP) YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Apart from JDU, other parties which opposed the move to tamper with Article 370 and 35A are – Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, CPIM, National Conference, PDP and MDMK.

Parties supporting the move:

Samajwadi Party (SP)

Akhilesh Yadav, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and SP president, on Twitter: Any move that seeks to strengthen the integrity of India is to be welcomed. But in a democracy decisions must be made by consensus, not by threat, force or fear. All parties should be part of talks and due process. Nothing should be unilateral for that only leads to more strife.

Telegu Desam Party (TDP)

N Chandrababu Naidu, TDP chief on Twitter: Telugu Desam Party supports the Union Govt as it seeks to repeal Article 370. I pray for the peace and prosperity of the people of J&K.

Shiv Sena

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena in Rajya Sabha: Today we have taken Jammu and Kashmir. Tomorrow will get Balochistan and PoK. I have full trust on the prime minister of the country that he will fulfill the dream of “One India United India”.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)

A Navaneethakrishnan, AIADMK MP in Rajya Sabha: Amma is well known for upholding sovereignty and integrity. So AIADMK party supports the two resolutions, Reorganisation Bill & the Reservation Bill.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)

Satish Chandra Mishra, BSP MP, in Rajya Sabha: Our party gives complete support. We want that the Bill be passed. Our party is not expressing any opposition to Article 370 Bill and the other Bill.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister on Twitter: We support the government on its decisions on J&K. We hope this will bring peace and development in the state.

Parties opposing the move

Congress

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress: A border state, which is culturally, geographically, historically and politically different was bound together by Article 370. Drunk in power and to get votes, BJP govt scrapped 3-4 things. They’ve cut off head of the country. Political parties will fight and stand with Jammu and Kashmir.

Janata Dal United (JDU)

KC Tyagi, JDU: Our chief Nitish Kumar is carrying forward the tradition of JP Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia and George Fernandes. So our party is not supporting the Bill moved in the Rajya Sabha today. We have different thinking. We want that Article 370 should not be revoked.

National Conference

Omar Abdullah, Vice-President of National Conference: Narendra Modi-led government’s decision to revoke Article 370 and Article 35A is a “shocking decision” and a “complete betrayal of trust”.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Mehbooba Mufti, PDP chief: Decision of Jammu and Kashmir leadership to reject 2 nation theory in 1947 and align with India has backfired. Unilateral decision of GOI to scrap Article 370 is illegal and unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in Jammu and Kashmir.

All India Trinamool Congress (AITC)

Derek O’Brien, Trinamool Congress MP in Rajya Sabha: From 11 am this morning, we’ve been seeing procedural harakiri. We can’t see this anymore, the constitutional immorality.

Communist Party of India – Marxist (CPI – M)

TK Rangarajan, CPI(M) in Rajya Sabha: It’s black day.Indian constitution has been raped by BJP govt. You didn’t consult people of J&K-Ladakh. You dissolved Assembly,you don’t want to hold any election. You’ve taken another 35000 Army people there. You’re creating another Palestine

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)

MK Stalin, DMK President: Without consulting people of Jammu and Kashmir, Article 370 has been taken away. Democracy has been murdered. AIADMK is also supporting the decision which is condemnable.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)

Sharad Pawar, NCP: I think Govt of India should have taken them (leaders of the valley) into confidence which unfortunately the govt didn’t do. And then they should have taken the decision (to revoke 370).

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK)

MDMK leader Vaiko in Rajya Sabha: I am opposing this Bill (Article 370). This is a day of shame, shame, shame…this is murder of democracy. You have played with the sentiments of people of Kashmir. When additional army personnel were deployed there, I was worried. Kashmir should not become Kosovo, East Timor and South Sudan.