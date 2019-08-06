“Historic decision by Modi Govt ”, says Congress Raebareli MLA on Article 370

Congress MLA from Raebareli Sadar in Uttar Pradesh Aditi Singh has come out in support of the Narendra Modi government’s move to scrap the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir.

Aditi Singh is an MLA from Raebareli, a parliamentary seat represented by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

“I am in absolute support of the decision,” Aditi Singh told news agency ANI today. Terming the Modi government’s move as “historic”, Congress MLA Aditi Singh said this decision will help the integration of Jammu and Kashmir into the mainstream.

United we stand!

Jai Hind#Article370 — Aditi Singh (@AditiSinghINC) August 5, 2019