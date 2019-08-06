LDF Kerala committee announces state wide protest against revoking of Article 370

LDF Kerala committee decided to organise state wide protest meetings on August 7 against the centre’s decision to scrap article 370 and 35 (A) and bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir .Centre’s decision amounted to murder of democracy and the Constitution. It was a challenge not only to the people of Kashmir but to the entire country,LDF convenor A. Vijayaraghavan said.

The LDF has given a call to organise protest meetings, rallies and conventions at area level across 14 districts.The manner in which the Bills had been rushed through without giving time for discussions clearly raises serious doubts about the government’s intentions.

The LDF said all top opposition leaders in Kashmir have been placed under house arrest including CPM MLA Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami to scuttle democratic voices.The ruling front called upon all democratic minded people of the state to strongly oppose the draconian Bill. It said the Centre could use such measures against any state and it was a grave threat to federal structure of the country.

Meanwhile DYFI activists took out rallies and protest march against the Bill on Kashmir. A march was taken to the secretariat in protest. The DYFI leaders said the Centre’s decision was a warning to all states.