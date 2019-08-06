Many prominent personalities including former Calicut University VC to join BJP

BJP state committee president P.S.Sreedharan Pillai informed media that many prominent personalities will join BJP tomorrow. Former Calicut University Vice-chancellor Dr. M.Abdul Salam, and Muslim League founder Bafaqi Thangal’s grand son and many others will join BJP on tomorrow at Alakapuri Hotel in Kozhikode.

He informed that famous psychologist Yahia Khan, Dr.Jefin the MD of National hospital, former NGO union leader Jayaanandan, Dr.Harshan Sebastian, Theyyam artist Muralidharan, a community leader Somasundaran will receive BJP membership.

Sreedharan Pillai claimed that many people from the minority communities will join BJP. The present BJP membership in Kerala has crossed five lakhs. Many people from Dalit and minority community has already joined the party. The organizational election in BJP will be conducted after membership campaign, he said.