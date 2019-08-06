“Mufti, Abdullah not terrorists, release them”, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has finally spoken about the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir. The Trinamool Congress chief has made it clear that her party will neither support nor back the scrapping of Article in Parliament. Addressing media in Kolkata, Banerjee said that, “We cannot support this bill. We cannot vote for this bill. They should have spoken to all political parties and the Kashmiris. If you need to arrive at a permanent solution, then you have to talk to all stakeholders.”

Taking up the issue of house arrest of the Kashmiri leaders, Banerjee said that, “I have no information about Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti. I appeal to the government that they should not feel isolated. They are not terrorists. They should be released in the interest of the democratic institutions.”