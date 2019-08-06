Pakistan may call back High Commissioner from India

The Pakistan Media reported that Pakistan may call back the acting high commissioner India. The Pakistan government is considering this move as a reply to India for revoking article 370 which gave Jammu and Kashmir special status.

The new high commissioner designate of Pakistan to India is in Pakistan now. He will take the position on August 16. So Pakistan is considering to call back the acting high commissioner in India.

Imran Khan, the Prime minister of Pakistan has slammed the Indian decision to revoke Article 370. He also claimed that the issue will be taken to the united nations.

The Pakistan Foreign Secretary has called the Indian high commissioner and expressed their discontent on the issue. “The Foreign Secretary conveyed Pakistan’s unequivocal rejection of these illegal actions as they are in breach of international law and several UN Security Council resolutions,” a statement from the Foreign Secretary’s office said.