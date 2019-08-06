Pakistan’s Stand on Scrapping Article 370: Listen to What Mohajir leader Nadeem Nusrat Said

The government’s move to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 has even split the opposition. BJD, BSP, AAP, YSRCP, TDP, and AIADMK have already extend their support to the stripping of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan media and Pakistan government, as expected, has raised strong objections to the Modi government’s move to scrap Article 370 and withdraw special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

A US-based group representing expatriate Mohajirs has now given a fitting reply to Pakistan. They have called for the creation of an autonomous “Greater Karachi” within Pakistan and said that they have no rights to speak on behalf of Kashmiris.

“Until Pakistan affords the same rights it is demanding for Kashmiris to its own Mohajir, Baloch, Pashtuns and Hazarah citizens, it has no moral right to speak on behalf of Kashmiris,” Voice of Karachi (VOK) chairman Nadeem Nusrat told ANI. “While Pakistan demands right to a referendum in Kashmir, is it willing to grant the same right to its own disgruntled ethnic minorities?”, asked Nadeem Nusrat.

“For decades, Pakistani ministers have been publicly conducting meetings with Kashmiri separatist leaders overseas. How would Pakistan react to Indian minister’s meetings with exiled Mohajir, Baloch and representatives of other persecuted ethnic or religious minorities of Pakistan?,”he added.