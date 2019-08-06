Parliament house illuminated; Know why

The Indian Parliament house was illuminated on Monday to celebrate the historic occasion of passing the resolution to revoke the Article370, 35 A of Indian Constitution which has given Jammu and Kashmir a special status. The union government has initiated it’s the official celebration by illuminating the parliament house by colorful lights.

The Upper House of Indian Parliament, Rajya Sabha has passed the resolution presented by Union Home Minister Amit Shah rejecting the protest braised by opposition parties including Congress. 125 MP’s supported the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill,2019, and 61 per voted against it.

The bill aims at canceling the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir.