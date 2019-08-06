“PM Modi will break Rajiv Gandhi’s record”,says Yashwant Sinha

Ex-BJP Veteran Yashwant Sinha disapproved the Centre’s decision to scrap the special provisions under Article 370, including Article 35(A) which allowed the state assembly to define “permanent residents” of J&K, the 81-year-old said the BJP will reap massive electoral benefits due to the move.

With Jammu & Kashmir’s special status revoked, Sinha feels that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to break the electoral records of late ex-PM Rajiv Gandhi. The move to dilute Article 370, said Sinha, has struck a populist chord with citizens in all parts of the nation.

“They will beat Rajiv Gandhi’s record,” Sinha was reported as saying to a leading news channel. Notably, the late Gandhi-led Congress had won over 400 seats in the 1984 elections, held shortly after the assassination of the then PM Indira Gandhi.

Sinha, however, added that the move has “nothing to do” with the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir, and is “purely political”.