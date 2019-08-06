Roadside bomb attack kills two Pakistani soldiers

A roadside bomb attack in Pakistan’s Bajaur district has killed two soldiers and injured four others, security officials said. They said an army major was among the dead in the remote controlled attack on their vehicle.

The outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed the attack in a statement sent to the local media on Monday, Xinhua reported. Bajaur is one of Pakistan’s seven tribal districts, which borders Afghanistan.

The area had once been the stronghold of the Pakistani and foreign militants.