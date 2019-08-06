Samsung launches Galaxy Watch Active 2 : Price and Features

Samsung has launched its latest Galaxy Watch Active 2 device with digital bezel and ECG sensor. The aluminum version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 will cost $280 for the 40mm size, while the 44mm version is priced at $300.

The latest Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 ditches physical rotating bezel in favor of a digital one. The new version comes in two sizes, including 40mm body with a 1.2-inch screen and 44mm with a 1.4-inch panel. The newly launched Galaxy Watch Active 2 features a Super AMOLED screen with 360×360 pixels resolution.

Samsung has launched the device in two styles as well. Customers can go for a casual version with a lightweight aluminum body and an FKM wrist strap. There is also a premium stainless steel watch body option with a leather strap. The watch is built around Samsung’s in-house Exynos 9110 chipset, which is paired with 768MB RAM. The device ships with Tizen OS. Samsung is offering an LTE version as well with 1.5GB RAM option, which is available only in stainless steel.