Sriram Venkitaraman granted bail

Sriram Venkitaraman, the IAS officer who was arrested for killing journalist K.M.Basheer as his car rammed into the bike was granted bail by the court.

The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Thiruvananthapuram has granted bail. The court declined the police’s request to give him in the police custody.

Sriram Venkataraman has been suspended by the government from his post. He is now in Medical College hospital.

The police have arrested the former Survey Director on August 3. It is accused that the car driven by Sriram who was drunk has rammed into the bike of K.M.Basheer, a journalist killing him. The incident took place on August 2.