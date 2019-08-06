‘This is in our country’s interest’: Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia backs union government

In giving a shock to Congress party, the close ally of Rahul Gandhi and former MP Jyotiraditya Scindia extended his support to Narendra Modi led NDA government on revoking Article 370.

” I support the move on #JammuAndKashmir & #Ladakh and its full integration into union of India. Would have been better if the constitutional process had been followed. No questions could have been raised then. Nevertheless, this is in our country’s interest and I support this”, Scindia tweeted.

The Congress party has opposed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Bill,2019 in the Indian Parliament. Congress MP’s has voted against the bill in both the lower and upper house of the parliament.

Earlier Congress leaders Janardhan Dwivedi, Deependra Hoode, and Congress Cheig Wipp Bhuvaneshwar Kalitha has extended their support.