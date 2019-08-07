14 people killed in rain-related incidents

The Uttar Pradesh government has informed that in the state 14 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents on Wednesday.

In this 4 persons lost their life due to lightning strikes. 3 people died in Hardoi and one person in Gorakhpur died due to lightning. Four people lost their lives due to incessant rains in Gautam Buddha Nagar and one person each died in Bulandshahr and Kanpur. One person each died due to snakebite in Hardoi, Raebareli, Ghazipur, and Bulandshahr.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the district officials to provide financial assistance of 4 lakh to the family of the deceased.