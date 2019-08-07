At least 14 killed, 145 injured in a car bomb blast

In Afghanistan, at least 14 people were killed and 145 were injured in a car bomb blast. The car bomb targetted at a police station in Kabul has exploded today killing people. As per authorities 10 civilians and 4 police officers were killed. 92 civilians were injured.

The Islamic extremist’s organization Taliban has claimed the responsibility of the bomb blast.

The interior ministry of Afghanistan has informed that the explosion was caused by a car bomb. But the Taliban claimed that the explosion was caused by a truck bomb.

As per the data of the United Nations, around 1500 people were killed in the country in the last month.