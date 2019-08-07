Congress MP’s Statements help Pakistan Media to Slam India For Revoking Article 370(Watch Video)

The discussion on the revoking of Article 370 in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday left even the Congress red-faced as several party members took a position against the stand taken by the central leadership of the party.

But some of its major leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, P Chidambaram, Shashi Tharoor, etc have been quite critical about the India government’s move. Pakistan, always keen to poke their nose into Kashmir affair, have made a grand feast out of all the Congress leader’s statements against Article 370, in pushing its agenda.

Pakistanis anchors in news channel discussions about the scrapping of article 370 are found to have been using Indian politicians’ opposition to Jammu and Kashmir’s special status ensured by Article 370, to drive home the ‘point’ that the ‘public opinion’ in India is against the revoking of article 370.

Twitter user Ankur Singh has shared a video clip of a news show from Pakistan’s Geo tv where Pakistani anchor Hamid Mir can be seen showing Indian politicians’ statements to suit his agenda. Check this Out