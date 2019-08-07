Flight make a ‘grand’ landing through white clouds: Video

A video of a flight landing at the Gatwick Airport in London is viral on social media. Emirates Airlines has shared the video of a flight landing through the white clouds like a knife through butter and makes a perfect landing.

Now that’s how you make a grand entrance. Video credit: Tom Jones pic.twitter.com/ojAOguED4D — Emirates Airline (@emirates) July 31, 2019

An Airbus A380c aircraft of Emirates has done this majestic landing. At the beginning of the video, two jet planes can be seen on the runway. Just after some moments, an Emirates A380 aircraft emerges from a blanket of clouds above the runway leaving a trail of white behind its wings.

The ten-second video was seen by over 50,000 people in just 12 hours.