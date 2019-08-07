Flying home from Dubai? Airline offers flight ticket with UAE Dirham 80 base fare

A airline company has come with an ‘awesome’ offer for [assengers wishing to fly from Dubai. They are offering flight tickets with just 80 UAE Dirham base fare.

Philippines based airline Cebu Pacific has made this bumper offer. The airline on today announced this offer for passengers wishing to fly to Manila.

The sale to avail this offer, valid on August 8 and August 9, will kick off on August 7 at 8 pm UAE time. During this period, passengers will be able to book tickets with base fares as low as Dh80, provided they are flying between December 1, 2019, and April 30, 2020, the airline informed.

The Cebu Pacific also offered additional baggage promos until November 30, 2019. Those who have a pre-purchased baggage allowance of 40kg may also avail of the additional 25kg free baggage allowance,” the airline said.